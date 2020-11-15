Singing a way to ‘unwind’: Roque responds to critics saying he was at a pub while people bear floods

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque drew flak on social media after a video of him singing in a pub went viral on November 14, with many saying he was having a good time while people suffer from floods.

He said in a statement that it was just his way to unwind after a hectic week.

“Just when I thought I could unload a little after a hectic week/s, my unremarkable singing as a means of unloading goes public and I get a beating,” he said.

A source of ABS-CBN News said that Roque reportedly went to the pub in Baguio on the night of November 13.

The spokesperson also stressed the need for critics to instead “go back to the most pressing matter at the moment,” which is helping victims of Typhoon Ulysses

Roque noted that he and his family and friends have been providing aid to residents affected by the floods—preparing 600 bags of rice for donation in Alcala, Cagayan Valley.

“Let us go back to the most pressing matter at the moment, which is providing the much-needed assistance to our distressed brothers and sisters in the aftermath of typhoon Ulysses,” he said.

