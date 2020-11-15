Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte visits Cagayan after flash floods from Ulysses

Staff Report

Photo credit: PCOO

President Rodrigo Duterte on November 15 visited Cagayan following the deadly record floods that raged the province due to Typhoon Ulysses that so far left at least 67 dead, ABS-CBN reported.

Duterte arrived in Tuguegarao and conducted aerial inspection over the affected areas, which were inundated with floods due to rainfall and the water release from Magat Dam. At least nine have been killed in the province, according to Governor Manuel Mamba.

He was accompanied by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Agriculture Secretary William Dar, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Mocha Uson.

In a press briefing, the president promised “that we are working hard to rebuild your lives after this calamity.”

He also earlier said that he has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force to ensure efficient response and rehabilitation to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Itong task force ng different agencies. Lahat itong halos ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno kasali dito… binibigyan ko sila ng timeline para gumawa ng mga hakbang na ‘yan na walang delay at i-cut yung red tape para mabilis ang takbo ng tulong sa tao,” he said in a speech Saturday.

