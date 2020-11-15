Death toll from typhoon ‘Ulysses’ now at 67 – NDRRMC

Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ (International name: vamco) has claimed the lives of 67 individuals to date, according the latest update form the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Region 2 (Cagayan Valley reported the most number of deaths so far at 22, followed by Calabarzon with 17 deaths. 10 deaths were also reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), while the National Capital Region and Bicol region reporting eight deaths in their respective areas. Another two were found dead in Region 3.

NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal also reported 12 persons are still missing. Of this number, eight are from Bicol, three are from NCR, and one in Calabarzon.

Around 21 individuals suffered from injuries, comprised of nine in Calabarzon, eight in Bicol, three in Cagayan Valley, and one in CAR.

Timbal estimates the damages to agriculture at Php 1.19 billion across Regions 1,2,3, Calabarzon, Bicol, and CAR. Infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP469.7 million and these were incurred in Region 1, Mimaropa, and Bicol, with around 25,852 damaged houses across these regions.