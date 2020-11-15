Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Deadly floods in Cagayan reflects our abuse, neglect of env’t – Cagayan governor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Cagayan Public Information Office

The deadly record flooding in Cagayan Valley is a summation of everything we have done to the environment, according to Governor Manuel Mamba.

In the Laging Handa briefing, Mamba said that while the local government was prepared for typhoon Ulysses, the volume of the floods was just too much to handle—blaming it on the degredating of the forests.

“Ang talagang malaking problema, degradation of our forests. Abuso ‘yung mga forests namin dito both in the Cordillera and Sierra Madre sides,” he said.

He said that the province now looks like an ocean now due to the floods because through the years, there has been environmental neglect

“We need to have a holistic approach on how to do this. Ito po ay summation ng mga mali sa environment natin,” added Mamba, noting that there needs to be a regional approach to address problems of the environment.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Robredo: Lack of Ulysses info, warning after ABS-CBN shutdown led to Cagayan’s suffering from floods

Robredo: Lack of Ulysses info, warning after ABS-CBN shutdown led to Cagayan’s suffering from floods

13 mins ago
Photo of #CagayanNeedsHelp trends as netizens appeal for help

#CagayanNeedsHelp trends as netizens appeal for help

36 mins ago
Photo of Roque warns Ateneo students of failing their grades after they declare academic strike due to govt’s ‘neglectful response’ to typhoons

Roque warns Ateneo students of failing their grades after they declare academic strike due to govt’s ‘neglectful response’ to typhoons

53 mins ago
Photo of Singing a way to ‘unwind’: Roque responds to critics saying he was at a pub while people bear floods

Singing a way to ‘unwind’: Roque responds to critics saying he was at a pub while people bear floods

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close