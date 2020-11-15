CagayanNeedsHelp trends as netizens appeal for help

The hashtag #CagayanNeedsHelp trended over the weekend following the appeal of residents for help online from the deadly flooding in the Cagayan Valley region due to Typhoon Ulysses.

Many netizens from Cagayan, who cited lack of media coverage as one of the reasons they were looked over at the onset of the typhoon, turned to social media to seek help from the national government as well as other Filipinos.

Several residents posted photos of their homes submerged in flood, people waiting for resue on the roof of their houses, and even posted audio clippings of people shouting and screaming for rescue.

Many of them used the words “kami rin” and that Cagayan is “also part of the Philippines” as a way to seek help for the victims of typhoon Ulysses.

Some displaced residents believe that the massive flooding may have been caused by the release of water from Magat Dam, which reached its spilling level due to rains brought by Ulysses.

As a result, netizens from all over the Philippines began the hashtag campaign on all platforms—ultimately reaching media and gaining national attention.

Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ has claimed the lives of 67 individuals to date, according the latest update from the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Region 2 reported the most number of deaths so far at 22, followed by calibration with 17 deaths. Ten deaths were also reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), while the National Capital Region and Bicol region reporting eight deaths in their respective areas. Another two were found dead in Region 3.

