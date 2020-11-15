Angel Locsin slams DepEd statement on ‘body shaming’ text

Actress Angel Locsin slammed the Department of Education’s (DepEd) statement regarding the ‘body-shaming’ issue, saying that the department seemed ‘unaffected’ as to the teacher’s actions that sow discrimination and teach bad conduct for students.

“I intended to ignore this issue, but when I read deped’s statement, aba teka lang. What bothers me most is apart from teaching incorrect grammar to the students, DepEd seems unaffected that the said teacher is teaching bad conduct and sowing discrimination among the children,” said Locsin.

The actress’s comments stem from a PE module that pinpointed Locsin’s weight gain, and while the actress affirmed that cheap insults and comments do not faze her, her deeper concern lies behind the improper behavior taught during the country’s distance learning system through modules.

“Anong mangyayare sa future kung ang mga kabataan ay tinuturuan ng pambabastos at pangungutya sa kapwa? This is the more relevant issue deped, that you should be held accountable and must correct. Sa inyo naka salalay ang pag asa ng ating milyon milyong kabataan,” said Locsin.

DepEd has already sought apology for Locsin and those who have been affected by the incident. They also stated that they have already communicated with the concerned individual, assuring that they will be giving ‘serious attention’ to the matter.

“We would like to express our sincerest apology to the concerned individuals which may have been offended or harmed by this incident. The Department of Education does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environment,” read the statement.

Here’s Angel Locsin’s message in full:

“I don’t mind the insults. Cheap comments do not define who I am.

“The said teacher should apologize to his students and all the students that read the module.

“I am fortunate that I had teachers who value good manners and right conduct. Every child deserves to have teachers like them.”