LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts photos of his childhood on his birthday

Staff Report 8 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council is celebrating his 38th birthday today, November 14.

On his latest Instagram post, His Highness posted several photos of his childhood years together with his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Crown Prince has a huge following on his official Instagram page @faz3 with over 10 million individuals comprised of UAE citizens, residents and millions more around the world as His Highness posts updates about his personal life and the UAE’s progressive developments.

Staff Report

