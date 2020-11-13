UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

The Ministry of Education has announced that the first semester examinations for public and private schools that follow the national curriculum will be pushed back to November 22, for all class levels.

The exams will be conducted remotely for 1st-11th Grades. Those in the 12th Grade will have their exams in schools, with all precautionary and health measures in place.

The Ministry said in a statement: “In order to ensure the readiness of all preventive measures and taking into account the interest of all students, November 22 is the date for the end of first semester exams in public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum instead of the previously announced date that was scheduled on November 15.”

The date of the semester examinations was initially announced to be held November 15.

Image by F1 Digitals from Pixabay