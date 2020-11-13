PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

The year 2020 is far from over and Filipinos should brace for at least three more storms to enter the country before yearend.

“For the month of November, ang ating forecast, 1 to 3 at nakatatlo na tayo na bagyo for November and it’s only the 12th day of November so mayroon pa tayong 18 days left,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said on Thursday.

Rojas said that two to three storms may develop in December.

The statement comes after the country was hit by Typhoon Ulysses causing flooding in major parts of Luzon.

“So, at least before the year 2020 ends, we are still expecting at least three more tropical cyclones,” he added.

Typhoon Ulysses made three landfalls in Quezon province and inundated the Bicol Region, North and Central Luzon and the National Capital Region.