Latest News

PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

The year 2020 is far from over and Filipinos should brace for at least three more storms to enter the country before yearend.

“For the month of November, ang ating forecast, 1 to 3 at nakatatlo na tayo na bagyo for November and it’s only the 12th day of November so mayroon pa tayong 18 days left,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said on Thursday.

Rojas said that two to three storms may develop in December.

The statement comes after the country was hit by Typhoon Ulysses causing flooding in major parts of Luzon.

“So, at least before the year 2020 ends, we are still expecting at least three more tropical cyclones,” he added.

Typhoon Ulysses made three landfalls in Quezon province and inundated the Bicol Region, North and Central Luzon and the National Capital Region.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

6 mins ago
Photo of Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

20 mins ago
Photo of Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

59 mins ago
Photo of UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close