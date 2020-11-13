Marikina now under state of calamity

Marikina City has declared a state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ (international name: Vamco).

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told local media that the state of calamity declaration will speed up relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and other humanitarian assistance.

It will also place a control on prices of basic goods in the affected areas.

Marikina City was among the worst-hit areas by the typhoon. Thousands of residents flee their home.

Most of the residents were trapped inside their houses during the typhoon onslaught.

The water level in Marikina River went as high as 22 meters during the height of the typhoon. This was a meter higher than the level of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.