Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

Four relatives died after their home was swept by a landslide in Baggao, Cagayan midnight of November 13, according to the municipality’s Information Office.

The landslide was triggered by heavy downpours of Typhoon Ulysses that hit major parts of Luzon on November 12.

The victims were identified as Frank Joy Pagulayan, 19; King Jim Bragasin, 18; Ian Philip Pagulayan, 17; and Virginia Bautista, 60.

Their remains were recovered from the site 7 a.m. on Friday.

The strong typhoon led to the death of at least 39 people in the country, affecting tens of thousands due to flooding in the capital Manila and nearby provinces.