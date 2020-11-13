Latest News

Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 58 mins ago

Baggao Information Office Facebook page

Four relatives died after their home was swept by a landslide in Baggao, Cagayan midnight of November 13, according to the municipality’s Information Office.

The landslide was triggered by heavy downpours of Typhoon Ulysses that hit major parts of Luzon on November 12.

The victims were identified as Frank Joy Pagulayan, 19; King Jim Bragasin, 18; Ian Philip Pagulayan, 17; and Virginia Bautista, 60.

Their remains were recovered from the site 7 a.m. on Friday.

The strong typhoon led to the death of at least 39 people in the country, affecting tens of thousands due to flooding in the capital Manila and nearby provinces.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

5 mins ago
Photo of Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

19 mins ago
Photo of UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

5 hours ago
Photo of PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close