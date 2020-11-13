Latest News

‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

Staff Report 5 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque blamed the critics of President Rodrigo Duterte for the trending hashtag ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ during the two recent strong typhoons that hit the country.

Roque accused members of the opposition of resorting into such gimmicks in times of disaster.

He added that Duterte was always remotely monitoring the situation in affected areas during the typhoons and he need not visit affected places immediately.

“Hindi po dapat tanungin ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ — ‘yan po ay kalokohan lang ng oposisyon. Ang presidente po ay hindi nawawala, palagi po natin siyang kapiling, palagi po niyang iniisip ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan,” Roque said in a media briefing.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo dominated the Twitter world during the onslaught of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ and Typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

Duterte repeatedly denied that he was absent in critical events in the country.

Staff Report

