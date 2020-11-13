Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

At least five individuals including a 3-year-old child died, while six people are still missing after a portion of a road in Banaue, Ifugao collapsed on Thursday due to a landslide after the onslaught of Typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

Two houses fell off a ravine due to the incident.

According to a Facebook post of the Department of Public Works and Highways, among the victims were two engineers and maintenance crew from the agency’s Ifugao Second District Engineering Office.

“It was reported that DPWH maintenance personnel were on their way to conduct an inspection and clearing operations amid the torrential rains and massive destruction brought by Typhoon Ulysses yesterday at around 5pm when the tragic incident happened,” DPWH said.

The incident took place at Sitio Nabito, Viewpoint.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations are still on-going.