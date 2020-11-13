Latest News

Five dead in Ifugao landslide after Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 18 mins ago

Ifugao PMFC CAD

At least five individuals including a 3-year-old child died, while six people are still missing after a portion of a road in Banaue, Ifugao collapsed on Thursday due to a landslide after the onslaught of Typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

Two houses fell off a ravine due to the incident.

According to a Facebook post of the Department of Public Works and Highways, among the victims were two engineers and maintenance crew from the agency’s Ifugao Second District Engineering Office.

“It was reported that DPWH maintenance personnel were on their way to conduct an inspection and clearing operations amid the torrential rains and massive destruction brought by Typhoon Ulysses yesterday at around 5pm when the tragic incident happened,” DPWH said.

The incident took place at Sitio Nabito, Viewpoint.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations are still on-going.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

‘Kalokohan!’ Roque criticizes ‘Nasaan ang Pangulo’ remarks

4 mins ago
Photo of Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

Landslide kills four relatives in Cagayan after Typhoon Ulysses

57 mins ago
Photo of UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

UAE Ministry of Education: Semester 1 exams to be held in Nov. 22

5 hours ago
Photo of PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

PAGASA sees at least 3 storms in PH before the end of 2020

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close