Woman wants to divorce husband after discovering cruel nickname he secretly calls her

Staff Report 2 hours ago

A woman in the UK is thinking of leaving her husband after finding out that he calls her a cruel nickname behind her back, the Daily Mirror reported.

The woman said she discovered her husband’s secret nickname for her when he borrowed her phone last week, noting that she saw a notification from one of his friends that asked: “Do you and ST still want to do the Halloween plans.”

When she confronted her husband about it, he said it meant “Super Terrific.” However, she said she was unconvinced and insisted on telling her what the real meaning of ST was.

She said that the husband’s female friends asked him what it meant, to which he answered “sausage t*** (chest)”. She also told the wife that the husband found the nickname funny due to the shape of her breasts.

The husband then texted the group to stop calling her by it. However, the wife revealed that she is considering a divorce due to the mental stress caused by her discovery.

“I never want him to see me naked again. I’m trying to figure out if my need for space is temporary or permanent. If it’s permanent, then I’ll be pursuing divorce. I just thought so highly of him. I never could have imagined he’d view me like this behind his back. No idea how I’ll trust him again, realistically speaking this is likely to be another story that ends in divorce. Not even sure if he really gets it or cares,” the Daily Mirror quoted her comment as saying.

