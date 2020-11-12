West Zone opens newest branch at Deira, Dubai

West Zone Supermarkets, the Filipinos’ leading choice for groceries and products from the Philippines here in the UAE, has opened their newest store at Deira – one of the areas populated by many overseas Filipinos in Dubai.

The 122nd branch of West Zone Supermarkets is located at Al Maktoum Street, near Delmon Palace, next to the Pedestrian Bridge, Deira – Dubai.

West Zone Supermarkets’ recently-opened branch at Deira brings with it several WOW Deals with huge discounts for items that many Filipinos and residents need daily including canned goods, eggs, oil, rice, fresh fruits, vegetables, hygiene products, laundry detergents, and other products as well.

What’s even better is that West Zone Supermarkets also sell Pinoy’s favourite meat at affordable prices so they can enjoy a taste of home away from home.

Serving over thousands of customers daily around the UAE, West Zone Supermarkets invites everyone to experience the best deals and amazing offers through their WOW Deals at their newly-opened Deira branch in Dubai, with several more West Zone Supermarkets lined up to open in the coming months.

West Zone is the Filipinos’ leading choice for groceries and Filipino products in the country as well as a variety of products coming from all over Asia and the Middle East across over 100 stores in the UAE.