‘Wala kaming tulog dito’: President Duterte to provide immediate aid for victims of typhoon ‘Ulysses’

President Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by Senator Bong Go, conduct an aerial inspection of Marikina and Rizal which were badly hit by typhoon 'Ulysses'. Photo from Senator Bong Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte stated that the national government has been on its feet to provide and coordinate immediate aid and relief for affected residents of typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

In his address to the nation, President Duterte affirmed that all local and national government agencies have been mobilized to help residents who require rescue operations amid massive floods and power interruptions across several regions.

“From the beginning, various government agencies have already been mobilized to respond to the situation on the ground. I renew my call on all local government units and concerned agencies to ensure that the well-being and the safety of our people remain the top priority,” he said.

Duterte also rejected criticism that the government has been sleeping on the job, saying local and government have been addressing challenges brought by the typhoon since it received an advisory.

“May mga nagsasabi na walang ginagwa, natutulog. Wala kaming tulog dito (There are people saying we’re not doing anything, we’re just sleeping. We haven’t slept yet),” he said.

President Duterte also affirmed that concerned agencies will exert all its efforts to attend to people’s needs.

“As President, I guarantee you that your government will do its best to provide assistance in the form of shelters, relief goods, financial aid and post disaster counseling. Rest assured the government will not leave anybody behind. We will get through this crisis, I assure you,” he added.

The president said he personally wanted to leave Malacañan Palace to see firsthand the extent of damage of the typhoon but his detailed security prevented him from doing so.

“Ang problema ko, pinagbawalan ako ng nagbabantay sa akin, [Presidential Security Group], mga doctor, hindi ako makalabas (My problem is, I was barred by those guarding me, the PSG, doctors, I can’t get out),” he said.

He said he wanted to “be of help” and “share the grief” with suffering of the people, but had no choice but to comply with rules.

“It’s not that I am at a distance from you…Gusto kong pumunta doon, makipaglangoy sa inyo, ang problema pinipigilan ako (I want to go there, to swim with you, the problem is I’m being stopped),” he added.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel, he said, were deployed in various areas such as in Cavite, Manila, Marikina, Montalban and Rodriguez in Rizal to aid local government units in their respective rescue and relief operations.

