Nurse charged for killing eight babies, attempted murder of 10 more infants following hospital infanticide probe

A 30-year-old nurse has been charged as the person behind the deaths of eight infants and attempted murder of 10 more babies at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

Lucy Letby was charged as the nurse responsible for the alleged deaths and attempts on the lives of the young babies, following a spike in the number of deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Charges against Letby date back to 2015 to 2016 and had been detained in 2018 following investigations on deaths of infants at the same hospital. At the time, the hospital’s rates of deaths among children were 10 percent above average, prompting the hospital to seek the assistance of the police force, as per reports from Daily Mail.

Letby was arrested for the third time last Tuesday, November 10.

Medics found out that premature babies in the hospital had died due to a lung and heart failure, and attempts to revive the newborns had been unusually impossible for the team.

Close families and friends of Letby couldn’t believe the allegations stated that they were in shock and couldn’t believe that the 30-year-old could do such horrible killings.

“Lucy was doing the job she dreamed of doing and appeared nothing but dedicated and professional. You can’t imagine her hurting a fly let alone defenceless babies.’ said one of her friends who chose to remain anonymous,” in a report from Daily Mail.