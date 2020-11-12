Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Rizal, Marikina residents stranded on rooftops waiting for rescue as flood waters rise due to Typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

A family from Rizal in the Philippines seeks help as they are stranded with their children on their rooftops due to major floods caused by typhoon 'Ulysses'. Photo from Jovex London on Facebook.

Residents from Marikina and Rizal are now calling for help as they were forced to evacuate to their rooftops because of the severe flooding brought about by typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

Netizen Jovex London from Rizal shared that they need immediate help as they are already on their rooftops and are taking care of their two-year-old baby, and two more special children.

“(We) need help. Stranded na kami, may 2 special child kaming kasama at isang 2YRS OLD BABY. Hindi kami makaalis dito, Please need na namin ng rescue (dahil baka) aangat pa yung tubig,” said London.

RELATED STORY: Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ maintains strength bringing heavy rainfall, increased risks of storm surge, landslides

Marikina resident Bernadeth Cervantes hopes that someone will rescue them since the floods already threaten the lives of several elderly individuals.

“Pahelp naman po rescue dto sa Riverside right provident village marikina city sa ampunan ng mga matatanda may na trap po na mga matatanda,” said Cervantes.

The current bulletin from PAGASA states that typhoon ‘Ulysses’ will continue to bring destructive typhoon-force winds, intense rainfall, with risks of landslide and storm surge.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at edit[email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

54 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

58 mins ago
Photo of Air rescue sought as Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy’s record

Air rescue sought as Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy’s record

1 hour ago
Photo of AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close