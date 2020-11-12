LOOK: Rizal, Marikina residents stranded on rooftops waiting for rescue as flood waters rise due to Typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Residents from Marikina and Rizal are now calling for help as they were forced to evacuate to their rooftops because of the severe flooding brought about by typhoon ‘Ulysses’.

Netizen Jovex London from Rizal shared that they need immediate help as they are already on their rooftops and are taking care of their two-year-old baby, and two more special children.

“(We) need help. Stranded na kami, may 2 special child kaming kasama at isang 2YRS OLD BABY. Hindi kami makaalis dito, Please need na namin ng rescue (dahil baka) aangat pa yung tubig,” said London.

Marikina resident Bernadeth Cervantes hopes that someone will rescue them since the floods already threaten the lives of several elderly individuals.

“Pahelp naman po rescue dto sa Riverside right provident village marikina city sa ampunan ng mga matatanda may na trap po na mga matatanda,” said Cervantes.

The current bulletin from PAGASA states that typhoon ‘Ulysses’ will continue to bring destructive typhoon-force winds, intense rainfall, with risks of landslide and storm surge.