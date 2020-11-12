LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Rescuers and respondents from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has swung to action to the aid of hundreds of residents in Marikina who are currently stranded at their rooftops and homes.

Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ brought severe flooding at Provident Village in Marikina City, and the PCG brought rubber boats and trucks to help locals, prioritizing the elderly and the women in the area.

“PCG search and rescue (SAR) rubber boats and trucks are utilized in ensuring the safe transport of rescued residents amid Typhoon Ulysses,” read the post.

The PCG also shared photos of their rescue teams aiding pets of residents to ensure their safety.

Several netizens and residents still seek assistance and rescue as many have been forced to head to their rooftops to avoid the rise of the floodwaters in their homes.

The latest bulletin from PAGASA shows that typhoon ‘Ulysses’ is still expected to bring floods and strong winds today, November 12, and expects the typhoon to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning, November 13.