Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 57 mins ago

Photo from Facebook: @CoastGuardPH

Rescuers and respondents from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has swung to action to the aid of hundreds of residents in Marikina who are currently stranded at their rooftops and homes.

Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ brought severe flooding at Provident Village in Marikina City, and the PCG brought rubber boats and trucks to help locals, prioritizing the elderly and the women in the area.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Rizal, Marikina residents stranded on rooftops waiting for rescue as flood waters rise due to Typhoon ‘Ulysses’

“PCG search and rescue (SAR) rubber boats and trucks are utilized in ensuring the safe transport of rescued residents amid Typhoon Ulysses,” read the post.

The PCG also shared photos of their rescue teams aiding pets of residents to ensure their safety.

READ ON: AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Several netizens and residents still seek assistance and rescue as many have been forced to head to their rooftops to avoid the rise of the floodwaters in their homes.

The latest bulletin from PAGASA shows that typhoon ‘Ulysses’ is still expected to bring floods and strong winds today, November 12, and expects the typhoon to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning, November 13.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

53 mins ago
Photo of Air rescue sought as Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy’s record

Air rescue sought as Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy’s record

1 hour ago
Photo of AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

2 hours ago
Photo of Woman wants to divorce husband after discovering cruel nickname he secretly calls her

Woman wants to divorce husband after discovering cruel nickname he secretly calls her

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close