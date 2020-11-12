Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad appointed as new Prime Minister of Bahrain

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on November 11 has been appointed by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as the new Prime Minister of Bahrain.

“His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today issued Royal Order 44 of 2020 assigning His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander, to chair the Council of Ministers,” Bahrain News Agency said.

Prince Salman, the eldest son of King Hamad, has served as the deputy prime minister of the Kingdom for seven years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration from the American University in Washington and a master’s in philosophy and history from the University of Cambridge.

The decision came following the announcement of the passing of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman, the Prime Minister of Bahrain, on November 11.

Bahrain shall observe a week-long mourning, with flags flown at half-mast. Public offices, meanwhile, will be closed for three days beginning November 12. The report added that the burial ceremony will take place after his remains arrive home, and that the funeral shall be limited to a few relatives.

