COVID-19: UAE reports 1,136 cases, total now at 146,735

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 128,186 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,136 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 146,735.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 523. MOHAP also reported 773 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 141,215.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 4,637 to 4,997 as of November 12.