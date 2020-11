A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has rocked east of Burgos, Surigao Del Norte.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the quake has a depth of 23 kilometers.

Aftershocks are expected but no damage reported yet.

Intensity III was felt in Surigao City and Agusan Del Sur.

Intensity II was recorded in Borongan, Eastern Samar and Misamis Oriental.

Intensity I was felt in Catbalogan City in Samar.

The strong quake comes as the rest of Luzon deals with the impact of Typhoon Ulysses.