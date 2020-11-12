Latest News

Air rescue sought as Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy’s record

Viral photo from Bernadeth Cervantes @Facebook

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro is seeking air rescue for many residents of their areas submerged in flood due to Typhoon Ulysses.

Heavy rains have brought Marikina River to rise at unprecedented water level (21.8 meters), breaching Typhoon Ondoy’s record in 2009 (21.5 meters).

“We are overwhelmed with the extent, magnitude of the flooding we are experiencing now,” Teodoro said in Filipino over dzBB radio station.

He said the 50 rescue boats they deployed on Thursday morning were not enough to rescue everyone as floods continue to rise.

The Metro Manila Development Authority has also urged other local government units to lend Marikina rescue equipment including rubbers boats and dump trucks.

“Since last night, we accommodated all requests for assistance such as deployment of rubber boats and dump trucks to the affected areas. We will help with whatever assets we can generate,” MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim says in a press release.

