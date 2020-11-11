What’s in store for migrant Filipinos under a Biden presidency?

America has spoken, pivoting its trust and confidence to a Democratic candidate who presented himself as the anti-thesis to a Republican populist president.

After clinching more than 270 electoral college votes, Joe Biden was declared Saturday the winner in a tight race to lead the most powerful country in the world. His opponent, re-electionist President Donald Trump, has yet to concede as of this writing, though.

Election observers noted that the 2020 elections broke the record of the most number of voters, in what could be a referendum on Trump’s leadership.

In the days leading to the elections, Filipinos or Filipino-Americans in the United States were also divided on who they think can best serve their interests, according to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Romualdez told The Filipino Times, “It was pretty much divided. That’s the way we saw it when we met with Fil-Am leaders here in California, Democratic bailiwick, in northeast quite a number of Fil-Am representative are conservatives.”

The envoy said around 2 million Fil-Ams voted in the last election, and both Democratic and Republican parties wooed them during the campaign.

“We have a very strong force here in the US. We’re highly respected here,” the ambassador added.

The Philippines has been excluded from the list of eligible countries to participate in the US H-2A and H-2B visa programs in 2020. The H-2A program allows American employers to bring foreign nationals to the US to fill temporary agricultural jobs, while H-2B visas are dedicated to temporary non-agricultural jobs.

During his victory speech in his home state Delaware, president-elect Biden said: “The American story is about the slow, yet steady widening of opportunity. Make no mistake: Too many dreams have been deferred for too long. We must make the promise of the country real for everybody — no matter their race, their ethnicity, their faith, their identity, or their disability.”

With this hint of Biden’s support for immigrants, Romualdez is hoping that the Biden presidency would reconsider the decision of the Trump administration to deport around 350,000 Filipinos in the US.

“Posibleng puwedeng ma-extend yung kanilang stay dito and it’s also possible that these changes might occur under the presidency of President-elect Biden,” he said in a virtual press briefing on Nov. 11.

There are indications, he said, that Biden would implement sweeping immigration changes which could be “beneficial for many of our Filipinos”.

Celebrating diversity

In an interview with TFT, international relations expert and University of Asia and the Pacific assistant professor Robin Michael Garcia said ‘diversity’ will be much celebrated under a Biden’s presidency, compared to Trump’s America First policy.

“Diversity is going to be celebrated more under Biden. Policies will be less stringent, and we may see the reversal of the ‘merit-based immigration policy’ of Trump,” Garcia said.

The Trump administration unveiled the new immigration plan last year which aims to curb the influx of new immigrants, putting nearly 4 million people’s American Dream on hold.

According to State Department statistics, nearly 314,000 of those in the waiting list are Filipinos.

Hopeful Duterte administration

It is the same hope of Malacañang that the next US administration slated to officially hold office in January 2021 will relax this restrictive immigration policies.

“Sana po matulungan yung mga Pilipino na naninirahan ngayon sa Estados Unidos na wala pa pong mga papel dahil ‘yan naman po yung isang major policy difference between a Republic and Democratic administration,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said.

While the Palace does not expect any major changes in bilateral relations between the Philippines and the US, Roque said Duterte will avoid making judgements about Biden until he finally gets to work with him.

“Other than congratulating him, I think the President is keeping an open mind as he should,” he said. “It will be a new start but we have no prejudgments as far as President-elect Biden is considered other than the position that we are able and willing to work with all leaders of the world,” added Secretary Roque.