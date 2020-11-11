UAE urges residents to help country reach final recovery stage

The UAE once again urged and reminded residents to comply with the precautionary measures set by the government to accomplish what they have termed as the country’s “final recovery stage” towards normalcy.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, affirmed that the UAE is on track towards achieving this vision – but stressed that it requires the full cooperation of residents to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading in the country.

“Steps to succeed in overcoming the crisis have begun and the UAE is on the right path, but a plan must be followed in order to reach the final stage of recovery,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The UAE government’s proactive approach on planning for this stage has also led to the formation of the National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, headed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The committee has already done its initial meeting early November, in its aim to achieve a strategic balance between vital sectors of the state and to highlight their capabilities in containing the pandemic.

“Recovery means overcoming the damage and effect of crises and disasters in all areas in order to reach a new normal life and adapt to changes,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The NCEMA spokesperson stated that while global data shows that the UAE has progressed far in curbing the spread of COVID-19, it is through the adherence of the public to the precautionary measures that will thrust the country towards a gradual return to normal life beyond the pandemic.

“Figures and statistics indicate that the #UAE is taking sound steps to overcome the global health crisis. This does not mean that people should be lax in following precautionary and preventive measures; the success of the planning stage for recovery is largely dependent on society. We look forward to successfully moving beyond the planning stage for recovery, which is an important step that highlights the country’s efficiency and readiness to ensure a safe, gradual return to normal life,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.