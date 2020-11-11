Signal no. 3 now up in Metro Manila, 18 provinces due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Typhoon Ulysses intensified further while heading towards the Quezon-Aurora area, the weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. bulletin Wednesday.

Heavy to intense, with at times torrential rains, will be experienced over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy, with at times intense rains, will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

Flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

“Ulysses” now packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph. It was last located 60 km. east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving westward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 3 remains hoisted over the following areas:

– southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan),

– the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur),

– Pangasinan,

– Nueva Ecija,

– Aurora,

– Tarlac,

– Zambales,

– Bataan,

– Pampanga,

– Bulacan,

– Metro Manila,

– Rizal,

– Cavite,

– Laguna,

– the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands,

– Batangas,

– Catanduanes,

– Camarines Norte,

– the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan).

These areas will have destructive typhoon force winds.

TCWS no. 2 is still hoisted over these areas:

– the rest of Quirino,

– the rest of Nueva Vizcaya,

– the southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City, Tuba),

– the southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian, Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo),

– the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island,

– the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera),

– the rest of Camarines Sur,

– Albay,

– Sorsogon, and Burias and Ticao Islands.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds will prevail in these areas.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced in areas under TCWS no. 1, including the following areas:

– Isabela,

– Kalinga,

– Mountain Province,

– Ifugao,

– the rest of Benguet,

– Abra,

– Ilocos Sur,

– the rest of La Union,

– the rest of Occidental Mindoro,

– the rest of Oriental Mindoro,

– Romblon,

– the rest of Masbate,

– northern Samar,

– the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao),

– and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad).