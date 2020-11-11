Latest NewsNewsTFT News

School in Thailand rejects money demands of parents, dares them to go to court over child abuse

A school in Thailand has dared the parents of students to go to court over child abuse case after it rejected their demands to pay them THB5 million (AED605,000) compensation, Asia News Network reported.

Nonthaburi Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School faces complaints from 20 parents due to the alleged abuse the teachers have done to their children.

However, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General Prayut Petchkhun said that the school sent a letter saying that they are not willing to do an out-of-court settlement and that they are ready to fight the case in court.

Authorities earlier found evidence of 58 students being physically assaulted by teachers, some of whom have surrendered to the police and are already serving a prison sentence.

 

Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

