OWWA to pay remaining balance for OFW accommodations by next week

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) affirmed that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will pay the remainder of its balance to the hotels to ensure that OFWs will be accommodated whenever they decide to head home as they wait for their COVID-19 test result.

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III revealed that out of the Php241 balance, partial payment amounting to half of that has already been processed.

“There’s already partial payment and the commitment of (OWWA) Administrator (Hans Leo) Cacdac is by Tuesday next week it will be fully paid. A total of PHP241 million, half of it already paid. Next week I am confident it will be settled,” said Secretary Bello.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Bello said they already talked with those who are concerned and explained to them about the delay since the agency would like to ensure that all are accounted for.

“We’ve talked to Tourism Secretary (Berna Romulo) Puyat and to hotel owners association. The reason why there were delays since they are being careful in paying as they are making sure that they are paying the right amount,” added Secretary Bello.

He added that discrepancies in the amount to be paid should be settled first because “they have to be very sure that the payments made are supported by necessary documents”.

Hotels and resorts in Metro Manila and some provinces were utilized as isolation centers for returning overseas Filipino workers.