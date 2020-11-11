New PNP chief Sinas tells critics to move on

Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Maj. General Debold Sinas has expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for entrusting him the top cop post.

“I always give my 100 percent. I believe in God that He has a desire for me to serve and protect our people, thus I stand before you now as the 25th chief of the Philippine National Police with a humble heart,” Sinas said during the change of command ceremony held on Tuesday.

Sinas vowed to give his “unwavering support” to the national government and called the police force to ‘walk the talk’.

“My simple wish as father of the PNP is that we should walk the talk and work toward our objectives,” he said.

Sinas added that critics should move on from the controversial ‘mananita’ birthday event early this year. Sinas and 18 other police officials are facing charges for violation of health protocols during the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The new PNP chief also assured that the war on drugs will continue and will now shift its focus to high value targets.

Sinas also made reference to his favorite Japanese animation ‘Voltes V’ in laying down his vision for the police force.

“I intend to write a new chapter in response to challenges that may come up. We will solidly volt in and if you will not volt in, you will answer to Voltes V,” Sinas said.

Sinas will lead the PNP in the next six months.