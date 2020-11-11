LIST: Top 11.11 sales in UAE you shouldn’t miss today

November 11’s peculiar date, 11/11, has been one of the most popular dates among international and local brands to host special sale events.

The date is internationally celebrated as ‘Single’s Day’ from the four ‘1s’ or four singles seen standing together.

For many Filipinos, this presents the perfect opportunity to shop and save at the same time.

The Filipino Times rounds up the best sales and deals in the UAE that you shouldn’t miss:

Fly home for AED1 with Cebu Pacific:

Filipinos planning to head home in the coming months can now book their tickets for only AED1 as part of its 11.11 Crazy Sale!

This promo is only available from November 11 to 13, for travel between July 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

Amazon’s Shop Deals, Save More:

Amazon.ae also released several of their premium items on an exclusive sale that’s only until November 12.

Shoppers can buy with 0% installment plans and enjoy up to 30% off on furniture, up to 70% off on fashion, 40% off on electronics, and further discounts across other categories.

WeMart’s Single’s Day Sale Weekend:

WeMart, Dubai’s go-to store for Asian delicacies, will be hosting a special promo for the entire weekend!

From November 11 to 14, shoppers can visit their nearest WeMart branch for free vouchers whenever they buy crab balls, durian pulps, and/or lobster balls at specified quantities. They can easily get vouchers worth AED 5 to AED 20 for them to use for their next shopping experience at WeMart.

Those who plan to enjoy their hotpot delights at the comforts of their own home can take advantage of WeMart’s offer of a AED30 voucher for those who will purchase their discounted multi-function electronic hotpot. Apart from that, another AED30 voucher awaits those who will get their multi-function roasting pan as well!

“Premyo Bonds” of First Metro Sec to open chances to win Php1M per quarter:

November 11 will also witness the launch of “Premyo Bonds” from First Metro Sec and the Philippines’ Bureau of Treasury, where investments as small as Php500 will give each OFW a chance to win up to Php1,000,000 each quarterly draw!

“Premyo Bonds” are investment security issued by the Republic of the Philippines where Filipinos can invest a minimum of Php500 that entitles the eligible bondholder with one bond unit. This bond unit will them serve as one raffle entry for every quarterly draw.

Filipinos can invest in “Premyo Bonds” through First Metro Sec in four quick-and-easy steps:

– Go www.treasury.gov.ph and click the Premyo Bonds banner.

– Accomplish the online ordering form.

– Select First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp. as your settlement bank.

– Click Continue, then log in using your FirstMetroSec username and password to confirm payment.

Got any questions? Contact [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their FB page to learn more about Premyo Bonds.

Noon’s ‘Yellow Friday’ Flash Sale:

noon.com now offers exclusive offers and deals for its customers in the Middle East until November 12 only.

The sale will be packed with offers, including buy-one-get-one-free across fashion and incredible price drops on Samsung smartphones, and major surprises on 11th November.

Apart from incredible offers across all shopping categories, customers using the Mashreq noon VIP Visa credit card will receive 3.5 percent cashback on all noon purchases. Alternatively, customers using a FAB Mastercard will receive 15 percent off their cart value.

Ensuring the swift but safe delivery of all orders is a core priority of noon’s operations. Customers can enjoy a 100 percent contactless service with online pre-payment and leave-at-the-door silent delivery, and be safe in the knowledge that the highest levels of hygiene are maintained across all areas of the service.