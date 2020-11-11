‘I AM QUALIFIED’: New PNP Chief Sinas tells critics to ‘move on’

Debold Sinas, the newly-appointed chief of Philippine National Police (PNP), stressed that he is qualified for the post and that critics should “move on” from the mañanita controversy.

Earlier in May, Sinas drew flak for his birthday celebration that gathered police officials, despite the movement restrictions posed against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He told his critics that the issue is in the past, and that they should move on because he is qualified for the post.

“Ako po ay qualified. Kung nagtataasan ng kilay, opinyon po nila iyon. Patotohanan ko na lang sa kanila later on na ako po ay qualified po maging Chief PNP. As to the kung bakit ako na-appoint, nasa prerogative po iyon ng President. At gumagawa lang po ako ng trabaho at katungkulan,” he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“Bahala na po kung ano pong desisyon ng Taguig prosecutor at kami po’y susunod. Ang issue na po iyon ay matagal na. Ang pagbi-busy-han ay iyong katungkulan ko po as the new Chief PNP,” he added.

The new PNP Chief noted that the charges against him for his birthday celebration are currently pending before the Taguig prosecutor’s office.