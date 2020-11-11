How to apply for a face mask exemption permit in Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in partnership with Dubai Police announced that residents with certain medical conditions can now apply for permits for exemption from wearing face masks.

DHA’s General Medical Committee Office will evaluate the applications, which must include a medical report confirming the applicant suffers from medical problems that can be aggravated by face masks.

For those who wish to apply for an exemption, here are the following steps:

1. Visit http://dxbpermit.gov.ae

2. Click on ‘Category’

3. Choose the condition that apply, whether it’s ‘Special Needs’ or ‘Health Issue’

4. Enter your medical condition

5. Fill out the details that apply

6. Attach your medical report (must be issued 1 year ago or less)

7. Click Apply

People suffering from the following medical conditions are eligible to apply, according to WAM:

• Fungal dermatitis, especially if they have severe symptoms in the face like bleeding, itching and scaly skin.

• Those allergic to any component of a mask (allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, contact urticaria).

• Individuals with severe herpes simplex infection that affects the mouth, nose or face.

• Individuals with acute and uncontrolled chronic sinusitis.

• Patients with uncontrolled asthma.

• People of Determination who have mental and psychological conditions.

The Committee will evaluate the request and accompanying medical documents against certain criteria and conditions. The application will be processed within five days.

The validity of the exemption granted to an applicant will depend on his or her health condition.

Despite this, authorities still urge resident who may be exempt to wear face masks while in public places, if possible, in order to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.

