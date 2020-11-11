COVID-19: 1,214 new cases in UAE, total now at 145,599

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 114,653 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,214 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 145.599.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 520.

MOHAP also reported 741 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 140,442.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from 4,166 to 4,637 as of November 11.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, affirmed that the UAE is on track towards achieving this vision – but stressed that it requires the full cooperation of residents to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading in the country.

“Recovery means overcoming the damage and effect of crises and disasters in all areas in order to reach a new normal life and adapt to changes,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The NCEMA spokesperson stated that while global data shows that the UAE has progressed far in curbing the spread of COVID-19, it is through the adherence of the public to the precautionary measures that will thrust the country towards a gradual return to normal life beyond the pandemic.

“Figures and statistics indicate that the #UAE is taking sound steps to overcome the global health crisis. This does not mean that people should be lax in following precautionary and preventive measures; the success of the planning stage for recovery is largely dependent on society. We look forward to successfully moving beyond the planning stage for recovery, which is an important step that highlights the country’s efficiency and readiness to ensure a safe, gradual return to normal life,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.