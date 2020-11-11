Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept loss “an embarrassment”

US President-elect Joe Biden said that the refusal of US President Donald Trump and his allies from the Republican Party to accept defeat is an “embarrassment.”

This, after a US Supreme Court hearing that considered eliminating Obamacare was put forward by what he called “far-right ideologues.”

The legal case was filed by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states, supported by Trump’s administration.

Biden noted that the fact that Trump and the Republican party were “not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning”.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” he said, as per The National’s report.

Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris showed their support for the healthcare bill, which the former helped create.

The report said the US Supreme Court justices indicated that they were unlikely to shut down the healthcare law. Biden, meanwhile, criticized those who filed the case as it would mean that the healthcare coverage for 20 million Americans would be “ripped away in the middle of the nation’s worst pandemic”.

“I will protect your health care like I protect my kids and my own family,” Biden stressed.