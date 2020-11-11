Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa passes away

Prince Khalifa Bin Salman, the Prime Minister of Bahrain, has passed away, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on November 11.

In a statement, BNA announced: “By order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.”

The report added that the burial ceremony will take place after his remains arrive home, and that the funeral shall be limited to a few relatives.

Bahrain shall observe a week-long mourning, with flags flown at half-mast. Public offices, meanwhile, will be closed for three days beginning November 12.