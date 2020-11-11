Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa passes away

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 29 mins ago

Photo Credit: BNA

Prince Khalifa Bin Salman, the Prime Minister of Bahrain, has passed away, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on November 11.

In a statement, BNA announced: “By order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.”

The report added that the burial ceremony will take place after his remains arrive home, and that the funeral shall be limited to a few relatives.

Bahrain shall observe a week-long mourning, with flags flown at half-mast. Public offices, meanwhile, will be closed for three days beginning November 12.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: This impressive, cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines is halfway done!

LOOK: This impressive, cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines is halfway done!

41 mins ago
Photo of How to apply for a face mask exemption permit in Dubai

How to apply for a face mask exemption permit in Dubai

42 mins ago
Photo of Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept loss “an embarrassment”

Biden says Trump’s refusal to accept loss “an embarrassment”

2 hours ago
Photo of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates AED590 million Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center at Al Barsha

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates AED590 million Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center at Al Barsha

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close