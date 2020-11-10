Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Teen reportedly kills safe by suffocating himself with adhesive tape

A teenager in Thailand was found dead with adhesive tape all over his face, Asia News Network reported.

However, investigations theorize that the incident might have been a case of suicide, as authorities and forensics found no trace of violence or foul play in the death of the 15-year-old boy named Nopphasit Jodnok.

Recently, police found the body of Jodnok on the second floor of their house, with a roll of 8cm adhesive tape for packing near his corpse. Authorities believed he had suffocated to death and had been deceased for at least five hours.

His grandmother allegedly found him with the tape wrapped around his face when she called him for dinner. She immediately used scissors to cut the tape and asked helped for a CPR response, but it was too late.

Asia News Network also reported that his classmates told the police that he showed no sign of depression when they talked hours before his death. However, he also said that Jodnok would often get angry whenever he lose on mobile games.

Police said they will inspect the phone to see if there are clues that might lead them to his cause of death.

 

