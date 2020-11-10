Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

Staff Report

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 399,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 1,347 new cases. The total number now stands at 399,749.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. In addition, data released by Johns Hopkins University showed that it is now part of the top 25 countries with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 361,919, after 187 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 14 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 7,661.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila along with Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from November 1 until November 30.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

