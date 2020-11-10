PH aims to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

The Philippines is poised to receive its first batch of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the USA by early 2021.

Philippine Ambassador to the USA, H.E. Jose Manuel Romuadez is optimistic that once talks are finalized and a contract has been signed, the Philippines should be among the country to receive the first tranch of the supplies for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Sa tingin ko by early next year, first quarter, magkakaroon na tayo ng (supply) by tranches ‘yan… The demand is very high at least for the first tranches of this supply but they’re very confident na masu-supply nila ang lahat ng kailangan ng mga mag-o-order na ngayon,” said Amb. Romualdez in a pre-recorded interview with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Manila is in talks with various US pharmaceutical firms developing an effective vaccine against COVID-19. Romualdez stated that the first company to approach the country was Pfizer.

Pfizer’s candidate vaccine is at least 90 percent effective as shown in the company’s early data. With this, the envoy said the company is on track to get approval from US authorities ahead of other US manufacturers.

“Right now sila ang pinaka-nangunguna dito sa Amerika na ma-approve dahil 90 percent ang efficacy ng Pfizer (Right now the Pfizer is leading to get the first approval because its candidate vaccine is 90 percent effective)… It will be sold to many of their (US) allies, specifically in the Philippines na ‘di naman gaano kamahal (and it won’t be too expensive), it would be around USD5 per shot siguro,” he shared.

Aside from Pfizer, Moderna is also ready to supply the Philippines once its candidate vaccine is successfully tested.