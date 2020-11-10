PAGASA hoists Signal no. 2 in select Bicol areas as tropical storm ‘Ulysses’ approaches

Residents at several areas in the Bicol region are advised to be more vigilant after the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised storm signal number 2 due to tropical storm ‘Ulysses’.

Maximum sustained winds of 61-120 kph could be expected at the following areas:

– Catanduanes

– Sorsogon

– Albay

– Camarines Sur

– the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes)

Meanwhile, Metro Manila is now also under Signal no. 1, along with other areas in Luzon and Visayas.

– Quirino

– Nueva Vizcaya

– the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Rosales, Santa Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel)

– Aurora

– Nueva Ecija

– Tarlac

– Pamapanga

– Bulacan

– the central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, San Antonio)

– Bataan

– Quezon including Polillo Islands

– Rizal

– Laguna

– Cavite

– Batangas

– the rest of Camarines Norte

– Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

– Marinduque

– Romblon

– Oriental Mindoro

– Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

– Northern Samar

– the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

– the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

PAGASA forecasts that ‘Ulysses’ will further intensify from a storm to by early Wednesday.