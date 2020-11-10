OFW jailed after co-worker spreads rumor that he has ‘fake’ engineering degree

When gossiping comes into play in the workplace, not only can it hamper work productivity, but it can also potentially hurt people’s career and reputation.

One such case happened to an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who was sent to jail in Saudi Arabia after his co-worker, a fellow kababayan, spread rumor in their office that he was a fake engineer.

This ordeal of OFW named Florello was told in a column of Ramon Tulfo titled ‘A victim of intrigues by fellow OFWs’, which was published on The Manila Times on November 10, 2020.

When the rumor about the poor Pinoy engineer reached the company’s management, they immediately called the registrar’s office of his former university in Mandaluyong. However, the registrar reportedly made a mistake, informing the Saudi company that Florello had no record with them.

His university soon found out that Florello was an alumnus. They tried to rectify their mistake, but it was too late.

As the Gulf state was cracking down on academic fraud after the discovery of more than 30,000 foreign engineers with fake degrees in 2015, the OFW was immediately sent to jail.

The OFW’s spouse sought the help of “Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo”, a TV news program of the columnist.

““Isumbong” checked with the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC), which confirmed that [he] is, indeed, a licensed electrical engineer,” Tulfo wrote. “But even after his credentials were sent to Saudi Arabia, [he] continues to be detained.”

Tulfo said they are currently coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Reportedly, Sen. Bong Go also vowed to help the OFW.

However, the Philippine authorities cannot merely request for his release by presenting his scholastic records to Saudi authorities. The OFW, Tulfo said, would “need a good lawyer to defend him in court”.