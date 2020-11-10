No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable Weather Conditions: Dubai Police

(WAM) – Dubai Police have stepped up the level of readiness to deal with any incidents in the mountainous areas and places of running flood and neighboring areas, said Lt Colonel Ali Al-Naqbi, Director of Maritime Rescue.

“The force has also stepped up the level of readiness in the desert areas, which have been recently popular among members of the public due to change in temperatures,” Al-Naqbi said.

Al-Naqbi also added that Dubai Police have increased the number of patrols in mountainous areas to be always ready to deal with emergencies 24 hours a day. “Residents are advised to stay away from places of water pools and valleys when the weather is unstable,” he noted.