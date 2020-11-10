Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manila allots Php300M for COVID-19 vaccines for residents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 28 mins ago

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno affirmed that the capital is ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines for its residents with a total allotment of Php300M from the city budget.

Moreno, on his Facebook post, recently met with Pfizer executives based in the Philippines to discuss developments on the vaccine that’s being developed by the global pharmaceutical company together with Germany’s BioNTech.

“Kakatapos lang po ng ating pakikipagpulong sa top executives ng Pfizer sa ating bansa upang kumuha ng update sa developments ng bakuna laban sa COVID-19,” said Moreno.

This, after Pfizer revealed through their recent studies that the vaccine was found to be 90% effective during its ongoing vaccine trials.

“Muli nating ipinaalam sa kanila ang kahandaan ng Pamahalaang Panglunsod ng Maynila na bumili ng inisyal na P250 milyon (additional 50m) na halaga ng bakuna mula sa kanila para sa mga taga Maynila,” said Moreno assuring Manilenos will receive their share of the vaccine once it’s available in the Philippines.

