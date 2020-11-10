Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Korina Sanchez fires back against bashers on her congratulatory post for U.S. President Elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez hit back on bashers who posted against her congratulatory message for USA’s president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elec Kamala Harris.

In her post, Sanchez stated that the win of the Biden-Harris tandem signals a new day for America and the world.

“A new day in America. A new day in the world. Welcome back,” posted Sanchez.

RELATED STORY: “Bobo mo naman mag troll!”: Korina Sanchez bashes Instagram trolls over photo of husband Mar Roxas with her twins

However, this didn’t sit well with some of the netizens who supported President Trump.

“Obviously you don’t know this man, Korina” posted a netizen, to which Sanchez responded with: “Uhhhh, ayoko kay Trump. Let’s just respect each other’s choices shall we?”

READ ON: Korina Sanchez takes over Kris Aquino in TV 5 comeback—report

Another netizen stated that Korina doesn’t even live in the USA for her to comment like that. However, Sanchez said that the way Trump acts is meant for the whole world to see and criticize.

“Ah eh the whole world has an opinion about how Trump conducts himself. That is his undoing. You can’t stop opinions so please learn to respect,” responded Sanchez.

Here’s Korina’s Instagram post:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

11 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

38 mins ago
Photo of Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

49 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close