Korina Sanchez fires back against bashers on her congratulatory post for U.S. President Elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez hit back on bashers who posted against her congratulatory message for USA’s president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elec Kamala Harris.

In her post, Sanchez stated that the win of the Biden-Harris tandem signals a new day for America and the world.

“A new day in America. A new day in the world. Welcome back,” posted Sanchez.

However, this didn’t sit well with some of the netizens who supported President Trump.

“Obviously you don’t know this man, Korina” posted a netizen, to which Sanchez responded with: “Uhhhh, ayoko kay Trump. Let’s just respect each other’s choices shall we?”

Another netizen stated that Korina doesn’t even live in the USA for her to comment like that. However, Sanchez said that the way Trump acts is meant for the whole world to see and criticize.

“Ah eh the whole world has an opinion about how Trump conducts himself. That is his undoing. You can’t stop opinions so please learn to respect,” responded Sanchez.

Here’s Korina’s Instagram post: