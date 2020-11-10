Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

Residents of the UAE who are caught dropping, damaging, or insulting the UAE flag will be fined a minimum of AED500,000 (Php 6.5M) with up to 25 years in jail.

The UAE Public Prosecution posted a reminder on Twitter that those who will publicly ridicule the image of the UAE will face such heavy fines and jail time.

Article 3 of the Federal Law No. 2 of 1971 on the Union Flag and its amendments states, shall be sentenced to:

– Prison term of not less than 10 years and not more than 25 years;

– and a minimum fine of AED500,000

These penalties are also applicable for individuals who violate and/or insult the flag of any emirate of the UAE, other flags of fellow GCC countries, and flags of any other country in the world.

