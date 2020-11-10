DFA: Overseas Filipinos who recovered from COVID-19 reaches over 7,400 

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on November 10 that the total number of Filipino abroad who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) now stands at 7,456 after 45 more survived from the virus.

DFA also confirmed 27 new cases and no new fatality, bringing the active cases to 3,217 while death toll stays at 828.

In the Middle East and Africa, there are now 2,372 Filipinos being treated for COVID-19, followed by the Asia Pacific with 536, Europe with 224, and the Americas with 130.

The Middle East and Africa also remains to be the region with the most number of recoveries at 4,648 and deahs at 543.

There are 179 deaths among Filipinos abroad in the Americas, 520 recoveries, and 130 still undergoing treatment.