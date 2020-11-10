Biden plans to remove limit on high skilled visa for immigrants—report says

United States President-elect Joe Biden is starting to lay down his plans to reverse some immigration policies implemented by his predecessor President Donald Trump.

Biden, according to a report of Deccan Herald, plans to increase the number of high-skilled visas including the H-1B visa. The visa is a non-immigrant type of visa that allows employers to hire more foreign workers.

The move is set to benefit thousands of workers including overseas Filipino workers who were affected by the immigration policies of Trump.

Biden will also eliminate the number of employment-based visas by country.

More employment-based visas, also known as green cards, will also be approved to allow immigrants to have permanent residence in US.

The cap for green cards is at 140,000. Last June, Trump suspended the issuance of H-1B visas and other foreign work visas to protect American workers.

Biden will also support to keep families together by allowing eligible immigrants to be with their American relatives.