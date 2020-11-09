‘Wala namang perpekto’: Roque cites Sinas’ merits on PH’s war on drugs over ‘mañanita’ controversy

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque urges the public to look beyond the controversies following current Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas appointment as the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Wala namang perpekto, tingnan pa rin ang achievements habang nasa panunungkulan. Ipagpatuloy niya dapat ang war on drugs at ang gains sa peace and order,” said Secretary Roque.

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Sinas as the new head of PNP, owing to his record as an anti-drug crusader according to the presidential spokesperson.

“As I said, yung appointment to the position of PNP chief is a presidential prerogative. Hindi kailangan depensahan ni Presidente ang kanyang napili,” added Secretary Roque.

Sinas will replace Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who will be reaching the mandatory retirement age this Tuesday after serving the force for one month.

Earlier, Sinas faced harsh criticisms after holding a “mañanita” or a birthday party when the entire Philippines was under its strictest quarantine measures due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sinas, along with his subordinates, were charged due to the incident, with many concerned Filipinos who called for his resignation in May.

Prior to his appointment as PNP chief, Sinas also served as the director of the Central Visayas’ regional police office in Cebu City from July 2018 to January 2020.

Sinas will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 this May 2021.