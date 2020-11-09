Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US President-Elect Joe Biden plans to create team of experts to combat COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 12 mins ago

Photo credit: Joe Biden's Facebook

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he will name a team of leading scientists and experts to help create a framework in order to combat coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In his first speech since winning the election, Biden said he plans to name the experts who will lead the US’s response to the pandemic.

“On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021,” Biden said.

“The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One,” his new transition website said.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of cases in the US is nearing 10 million, with deaths surpassing 230,000.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 1,146 new cases, total now at 143,289 with one death

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,146 new cases, total now at 143,289 with one death

2 hours ago
Photo of Schoolteacher jailed after covering kindergartener with garbage bag 

Schoolteacher jailed after covering kindergartener with garbage bag 

2 hours ago
Photo of Palace hopes Biden will relax immigration policies for Pinoys

Palace hopes Biden will relax immigration policies for Pinoys

2 hours ago
Photo of Palace respects Comelec’s proposal to do mail voting for 2022 elections

Palace respects Comelec’s proposal to do mail voting for 2022 elections

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close