US President-Elect Joe Biden plans to create team of experts to combat COVID-19

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he will name a team of leading scientists and experts to help create a framework in order to combat coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In his first speech since winning the election, Biden said he plans to name the experts who will lead the US’s response to the pandemic.

“On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021,” Biden said.

“The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One,” his new transition website said.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of cases in the US is nearing 10 million, with deaths surpassing 230,000.