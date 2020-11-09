Latest News

UAE court orders man to pay wife AED50,000 after burning her with cigarette butts

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered a man to pay his wife AED50,000 as compensation after he was found guilty of burning her body with cigarette butts and physically assaulting her.

The woman, according to Khaleej Times report, filed a complaint against her husband for physical assault.

The wife told the court that her husband kicked her and hit her with an electric charger cable. Her face was also banged on the table and was repeatedly burned parts of her body with cigarette butts.

Her mental health records showed that she has suffered from general anxiety, confusion, intense fear, insomnia and loss of appetite.

The husband confessed to the crimes but insists that his wife brought another man to their building and had sex with him.

Medical report showed that the wife suffered from bruises, large swelling on her left cheek, injuries on her arms, wrist, hands and back.

The court ordered the man to pay his wife of AED30,000 for the physical injuries and AED20,000 for psychological damage.

She is currently undergoing psychological treatment.

