Trump to have US Elections 2020 investigated; alleges “widespread voting fraud”

Current US President Donald Trump is said to file new legal cases this week over his repeated allegations of widespread US voting fraud, The National reported.

As US President-elect Joe Biden begins plans to address the concerns of the US, Trump said he vows to continue the legal battle against what he believes is widespread US electoral voting fraud, repeatedly saying that he has won the election “by a lot.”

“The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened, which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!,” tweeted President Trump.

Among the incidents reported on Fox News was an election worker from Nevada who claims to have witnessed mail-in ballots being counted without proper verification of signatures and willfully ignoring discrepancies with addresses.

The said worker has sworn in on an affidavit submitted to the US Department of Justice.

“The affidavit makes clear that we’re not dealing with oversights or sloppiness, this was intentional criminal conduct,” said a campaign lawyer from President Trump’s team in a report from Fox News.

The democrat presidential candidate won over Trump in the US Elections 2020 after surpassing 270 electoral votes, winning over the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden, who will turn 78 this month, is poised to become the oldest president when he gets inaugurated in January.

Meanwhile, his running mate Kamala Harris has made history as she is the first woman the first Black woman, the first Indian-American woman and the first daughter of immigrants to be elected Vice President of the United States.

